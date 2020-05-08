Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, May 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
Raul F. "Ray" Gonzalez Obituary
Raul "Ray" F. Gonzalez

Corpus Christi - Raul "Ray" F. Gonzalez passed away peacefully at his home in Carrollton, Texas on May 6, 2020 at the age of 73.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 31, 1946 to his parents Juanita and Manuel Gonzalez.

Ray was a proud graduate of Roy Miller High School, Class of 1965. He dedicated over 37 years of service to Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. On April 24, 1976, Ray married the love of his life Alicia Duque.

To say he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan is an understatement!

Ray joins now in heaven his sisters: Lydia Peninger, Frances Cantu; two premature twin baby girls; along with both of his parents.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, devoted wife of 44 years Alicia Gonzalez; children: Ray (Bryn) Gonzalez, Michelle (Jody) Linville, Christopher (Alexis) Gonzalez; grandchildren: Angel Ray, Juliana Marie, James Henry, Grayson Adam; siblings: Robert (Elda) Gonzalez, Oralia (Milton) McGee, Manuel (Lucy) Gonzalez, Theodora (Ramon) Reyes; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.

Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening at Guardian Funeral Home

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with the Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020
