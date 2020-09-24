1/1
Raul G. Mendez
Raul G. Mendez

Papalote - Raul G. Mendez 74, of Papalote TX went to heaven on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband, father and grandfather enjoyed spending time with family and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by Belen, his wife of 48 years, his children, Jeanette Washington of Papalote TX, Alexander (Beth) Mendez of Virginia and Christiana Mendez of Galveston. 4 grandchildren and 1 sister, Janie Trevino.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday September 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland, Texas.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland, Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
