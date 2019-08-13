|
|
Raul Garza Jr.
Corpus Christi - Raul Garza Jr, age 68, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1951 to his parents, who preceded him in death, Raul Garza Sr. and Cenobia Perez Garza and brother Arnoldo Garza. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha Mata Garza, 4 children, Arnold/Stephanie Garza, Michelle/Chris Mendez, Erik/Angela Garza, Michael/Sandra Garza, and 10 grandchildren, Troy Garza, Christin Mendez, Haley Garza, Chris Mendez Jr, Samara Garza, Ashlyn Garza, Vince Garza, Christiana Mendez, Andres Garza, Diego Garza, and 1 great-granddaughter Amyra Anderson, as well as 5 siblings, Elma/Jose Luis, Ray/Aurora Garza, Nelda/Robert Figueroa, Imelda/(the late) Epifanio Gonzalez, Frank/Debbie Garza and numerous nieces and nephews.
Living and growing up in Chapman Ranch, Texas, he epitomized the essence of a hard worker, while performing various job responsibilities, working with both the White and Weaver Farms. When the need to move his family was necessary, he sought out employment with the Corpus Christi Country Club working there for many years. He also was employed by Master Halco Fencing and Nueces County. It was not until many years later, that he would find his calling and final place of employment, with the City of Corpus Christi. He started working there with the Storm Water Department, before applying for and being hired with the Solid Waste Department. He would work for the city for 18 years, before finally retiring in 2017. He laid the foundation for his children, allowing them to see the value of a good work ethic, while constantly providing for his family. Although he always seemed to have a serious demeanor about him, he was a caring and big-hearted individual, who would be willing to do without so that his family would not have to. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him, but none more than his family who loved and respected him.
Visitation will be at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Talk at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 13, 2019