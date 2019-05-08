|
|
Raul "Mongo" Hinojosa, Jr.
Odem - Raul "Mongo" Hinojosa, Jr. passed away May 1, 2019. He was 52.
Mongo was born December 31, 1966 in Taft, Texas to Erlinda (Delatorre) and Raul B. Hinojosa, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Odem where he participated in numerous sports. Raul, Jr. was known and loved in the community of Odem. He was employed as a Groundskeeper for Eurest Services for 5 years and a former employee at Del Mar College for 20 years.
Raul is preceded in death by his father: Raul B. Hinojosa, Sr.; maternal grandparents: Jose and Hilaria Delatorre; and paternal grandparents: Ernesto and Isabela Hinojosa.
Survivors include a son: Nicholas Raul Hinojosa of Sinton, Texas; step-daughter: Marissa Rivas; step-son: Jonathan Rivas, both of Sinton, Texas; his mother: Erlinda Hinojosa of Odem, Texas; sisters: Brenda Martinez, Belinda Hinojosa, Lisa Hinojosa, Jennifer Gonzales (Pete) and Sandra Vasquez (Hank), all of Odem, Texas; Yolanda Mendez (Robert) and Cindy Hinojosa, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; brother: Joe Hinojosa (Hope) of Taft, Texas; partner: Nora Garza and her children Brandon, Brian and Ben, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019, 11:00 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be held the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday May 8, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Church, Odem. Burial will follow in San Pedro Cemetery, Odem.
Guestbook and video available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 8, 2019