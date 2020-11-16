Raul Reyes, Sr.Corpus Christi - Raul Reyes, Sr., age 90, entered eternal rest on Nov. 14, 2020. He was born on March 13, 1930 to Juan and Luz Reyes in Laredo, Texas. He was raised in Laredo, Texas. He married his loving wife of 65 years, Maria Ofelia, on May 7, 1955. Raul had his own business, R & R Tile. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, good friend, and active member and co-founder at Elim Assembly of God Church here in Corpus Christi, Texas.Raul enjoyed participating in as many church activities as possible. He will always be remembered for his dedication and love for his Lord Christ Jesus. He had a great love for writing and composing music on his guitar, unashamedly singing and worshipping the Lord. He will also be remembered for his love for his wife, his family, as well as his smile and boisterous laughter that would light up the room.Raul Reyes, Sr. is survived by his loving wife, Maria Ofelia Reyes; son, Rey Reyes; daughter, Rachel Reyes; and son (Chach) Raul Reyes, Jr.A visitation will be held today, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Seaside Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Dr. A prayer service will be held at 7:00pm that same evening. A Home Going Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Elim Assembly of God, 2625 Gollihar Rd. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor of serving as pallbearers are Robert Cabello, Daniel Cabello, Alberto Rubio and Saulo Rubio.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to paypal.me/1chachrFuneral Services have been entrusted to Corpus Christi Funeral Home.