|
|
Raul S. Serna, Jr.
San Diego, TX
Raul S. Serna Jr., 84 of San Diego, Texas passed away at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas on February 13, 2019. He was born in San Diego on January 1, 1935.
After graduating High School Raul enlisted in the Army where he served two years. Upon return to his hometown of San Diego he worked for Southwestern Drug Company in Corpus Christi, Texas. After marrying Hortensia, Raul joined the Garcia Parts and Service, service station where he remained until 1972 when he was elected Sheriff of Duval County; serving as County Sheriff for 16 years. His community service included serving as a member of the San Diego Independent School Board and a member of the San Diego Rotary Club.
Raul's idea of Retirement was spending the rest of his life, ranching which he did every day until his passing.
Raul was preceded in death by his parents Raul and Ofelia Serna. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hortensia G. Serna, Imelda S. Garcia,(daughter) and Victor Garcia (grandson) as well as a brother, Homero Serna (Gloria).
Visitation will begin on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home, in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 15, 2019