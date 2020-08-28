1/1
Raul Salazar Jr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raul Salazar, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Raul Salazar, Jr., 52, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born in Corpus Christi on July 19, 1968 to Raul Salazar, Sr., and Aurora Overton. Raul took pride in his career, where he climbed the ranks to become a Sergeant in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office. He spent most of his time working to provide for his family, but on his days off, he enjoyed spending time with his family BBQing, working on his truck or on his extensive collection of hats.

Raul was a very loving and caring father, husband, son, brother and friend who will be missed dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raul Salazar, Sr., sister, Rosemarie Runnels, both his paternal and maternal grandparents and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Lamb-Salazar, daughter, Hailie Salazar and step-daughter, Alissa Lamb, all of Corpus Christi. As well as his mother, Aurora and step-father, Tony, both of Corpus Christi, three sisters, Laura of Corpus Christi, Elizabeth of Cypress and Katherine of San Antonio, as well as number of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you goes out to his cousin, Manuel Salazar, Jr., Father Bob Dunn, his doctor, Dr. Robb Sherron and Dr. Sherron's nurse, Anna Villarreal.

Raul will lie in state on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitation will be held on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday September 7, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Manuel Salazar, Jr., Eddie Salazar, Henry Lamb, Caleb Wendling, Joe Ortiz and Michael Lamb.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Lying in State
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved