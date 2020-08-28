Raul Salazar, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Raul Salazar, Jr., 52, passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born in Corpus Christi on July 19, 1968 to Raul Salazar, Sr., and Aurora Overton. Raul took pride in his career, where he climbed the ranks to become a Sergeant in the Nueces County Sheriff's Office. He spent most of his time working to provide for his family, but on his days off, he enjoyed spending time with his family BBQing, working on his truck or on his extensive collection of hats.



Raul was a very loving and caring father, husband, son, brother and friend who will be missed dearly.



He is preceded in death by his father, Raul Salazar, Sr., sister, Rosemarie Runnels, both his paternal and maternal grandparents and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Lamb-Salazar, daughter, Hailie Salazar and step-daughter, Alissa Lamb, all of Corpus Christi. As well as his mother, Aurora and step-father, Tony, both of Corpus Christi, three sisters, Laura of Corpus Christi, Elizabeth of Cypress and Katherine of San Antonio, as well as number of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



A special thank you goes out to his cousin, Manuel Salazar, Jr., Father Bob Dunn, his doctor, Dr. Robb Sherron and Dr. Sherron's nurse, Anna Villarreal.



Raul will lie in state on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Visitation will be held on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday September 7, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Manuel Salazar, Jr., Eddie Salazar, Henry Lamb, Caleb Wendling, Joe Ortiz and Michael Lamb.









