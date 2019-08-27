|
|
Raul Silguero Guardiola
Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi, Texas- Raul Silguero Guardiola, of Corpus Christi. Texas passed away on August 24, 2019, he was 83 years old. He was born on July 15th, 1936 to the late Juan Silvestre Guardiola and Josephina Silguero of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. Raul will be remembered for his commitment to his family as he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather.
Raul retired from Driscoll Children's Hospital in 2005 where he was known for his dedication to the community, hard work ethic, as well as his charm and beautiful smile. Prior to retiring from Driscoll Children's Hospital, Raul worked at Chat and Chew for 17 years.
Raul and his wife, Estella G. Guardiola, of 67 years of marriage had four children Raquel (Alfredo) Sandoval, Thelma (Bonifacio) Gomez, Elsa Guardiola, and Raul G. Guardiola of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren include Alfredo, Norma Ann, Alex, Adrian, Marina Nicole, as well as 15 great grandchildren and one brother, Alejandro Martinez of New Mexico.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2019