Ray Allen Hunt
Robstown - Ray Allen Hunt, 67, was called to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1952, in Robstown, Texas to Raymond and Elida Fernandez Hunt. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was a huge sports fan (Astros, Jets), thrived playing baseball/football/basketball/track throughout his Robstown High School career and enjoyed golf later in life. An avid outdoorsman, he found great peace fishing and hunting his entire life. Ray loved making barbeque, playing his music, and enjoyed entertaining friends and family with his larger than life humor. He enjoyed serving the community in various capacities like the Corpus Christi RTA Board, Robstown Area Development Commission, and managing operations for the Coastal Bend Aviators. He worked for GTE Telephone Company for many years, and more recently was employed by St. Benedicts Home Health Care. Ray was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
Ray is preceded in death by both of his parents and leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Hilma G. Hunt, his daughter Roxana (Thomas) Sandoval, his son, Jason Ray (Gina) Hunt, and his brother, Robert (Lydia) Hunt and families. He was adored by his six grandchildren: Ayden Hunt, Zoe Hunt, Ethan Hunt, Elia Sandoval, Annalise Sandoval and Isel Sandoval as well as numerous relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
