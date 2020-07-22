Ray B. Gonzales
Corpus Christi - Ray Barrela "Popo" "Dad" "Grandpa Gonzales" "Mr.Gonzales" Gonzales, 90, Christian, husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather peacefully joined his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He is welcomed in Heaven by his parents, Inez and Lonhino Gonzales; his late siblings, Valentin Gonzalez, Helen Silvas, Isabel Zamora, and Pete Barrientes; his oldest son, Reymundo "Buck" Gonzales; and the love of his life, his bride Angelica Fuentes Gonzales.
Ray was born in Yoakum, Texas on January 9, 1930. He eventually moved to Corpus Christi where he lived most of his life.
Ray lived in a house on Francesca St., famously known for being blown away during Hurricane Celia, identified only by the lone standing refrigerator on the property. He lived and raised his family on Morris street; the home that would become the family house, the gathering place of many birthdays, Easters, Christmas Eves and many other family celebrations. Everyone on the block knew Mr. Gonzales, and his home and family legacy remain a part of the neighborhood.
Ray proudly worked for 42 years at Rainbo Bakery in Corpus Christi, across street from Roy Miller High School where all his children would attend.
Ray would walk or ride the bus to Six Points to meet his girlfriend Angelica and share a milkshake on his payday. He married her - the love of his life - on February 17, 1951. They shared 66 years of marriage.
Ray loved baseball. He would love to watch his sons play ball and then had the honor of coaching his grandchildren when they played Little League. His two granddaughters, Amanda Rae and Sandi Nicole, played softball and outshined all of the boys, every single one of them. Ray spent many years watching all of his offspring play ball at Miller High School, Greenwood Softball Complex. International Westside Pony League, Buccaneer Little League, Oso Baseball Complex and Cabinass Field. He would make day trips to the Houston Astrodome to watch double headers and Saturday Night/Sunday Day game combinations. He loved to sit in the cheap seats, right field or center field always. At home, he could be found in his recliner watching professional baseball. In the early days of cable television, he was always watching the Atlanta Braves on TBS and the Chicago Cubs on WGN, however in later life he became a devoted Texas Rangers fan, The Cowboys were his favorite football team, even though
He was angry most of the time because they did not pass the ball enough.
If there was one thing Ray loved more than baseball, it was music. Ray always listened to music, and anyone who spent time in the house on Morris St. or in the back cuartito will remember the famous Corpus Christi jingle for "Jalapeno Radio," the opening chords of a mariachi troupe and the crack of a whip. Most of all he loved mariachis. He loved listening and singing, and always asked for "El Rey" - even if it was not his party. Last year Ray met his favorites - Mariachi Vargas - at a VIP event in Corpus Christi. He could not contain his smile all night.
Ray was a social butterfly - he knew everyone! He never met someone who was not a friend in a matter of minutes. This quality served him well throughout his life, but especially in his last years where he created a new network of friendship at the Zavala Senior Center. He never missed eating lunch at the center every day, even celebrating his birthdays there with new and old friends.
Ray raised four incredible children who gave him an abundance of love in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone loved Popo and wanted to be the first on his lap.
The greatest gift Ray gave to his family was his compromised, unequaled, never failing work ethic. He was happiest when his children and grandchildren would tell him that they were making their way in life, working hard. Ray was the hardest worker most of us knew. Even after open-heart surgery, when most would retire or stop working, Ray went back to work and once he would get home, he would work on himself, walking fast for 45 minutes on that treadmill in the dining room, working his heart, just like the doctor asked him to do.
Ray's ultimate legacy on this Earth is the lesson that we all have a job to do, and it's up to us to do whatever job that is with dignity and commitment and without compromise because that's the gift we are all given. His gift to all of us was to do his job better than anyone would have could have expected. His job was to be our Dad, Be our Popo, Be our Tio, Be our Neighbor, Be our Friend. Nobody in this world was prouder of us. Nobody smiled more when he saw us. Nobody loved all of his grandchildren or great-grandchildren more and nobody was more grateful to God for his children who brought him pride and love and happiness and friendship than Ray. For Ray, his crown jewels were Lidia, "Cuate", "Bobby" and "Juanio". His children were the joy of his life.
Ray never let us down. And in his spirit we all know that he never will.
Ray is survived by his children Lidia (Ricardo) Lopez; daughter-in-law Delia Gonzales; Roberto "Bobby" (Felicitas) Gonzales; and Juan "Juanio" (Laura) Gonzales. He is survived by 11 grandchildren: Omar Gabriel Lopez (Robert Coy); Amanda Rae (Freddie) Garcia; Sandra Nicole Castaneda; Daniel Ray Lopez; Julissa Balboa( Amber); Johnny (Ruby) Gonzales; Reymundo "Buck" Felix Gonzales; Richard Paul (Victoria) Lopez; Robert Phillip (Kelly) Gonzales; Sergio Gonzales; and Christopher Gonzales.
He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Gavin, Evan, Vivian, Daviney Rae, Danica Nicole, Nikki Rae, Brielle Nykole, Ryker Buck, Noah Richard, Olivia Grace, Isabella Rose and Eleanor "Ellie" Ann and Elliot Danes. He is also survived by his sister Maria Garcia (Hector Rodriguez) and Brother Pablo (Olivia) Barrientez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening, limited to immediate family only. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Masks are required.
A live stream of the prayer service will be available for friends and family to view from their home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be made to your favorite charity
or eat a Whataburger or KFC meal, Ray's favorite meals, in his honor.