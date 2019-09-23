|
Ray Carrington Canales
Corpus Christi - Ray Carrington Canales, 78, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, September 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 10, 1941 in Robstown, Texas to Mauricio and Consuelo Carrington Canales. Ray had worked and retired from the Harris County Constable Precinct 3 and from the City of Junction Police Department in Junction, Texas. He was a very caring and loving husband, father, brother, nephew, grandfather and friend whom will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Mauricio and Consuelo Canales, and siblings, Linda Uribe and Roy Canales.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Teresa Martinez, Canales of 57 years of marriage, his children: Rita (Scott) James, Mauricio Ray (Anita) Canales, David (Nancy) Canales, one sister, Lydia Ramirez and an uncle, Ernesto (Antonia) Carrington. Ray was also blessed and adored by his grandchildren, Alyssa Benavides, Andrew (Victoria) Benavides, Camryn James, Marisa Canales, Kristen Canales, David Joseph Canales, Jr., Isabelle Canales, Hazel Canales and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will only be on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A private Memorial Service will be held at a future date with the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
361-387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 23, 2019