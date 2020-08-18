1/1
Ray Rivera
1963 - 2020
Ray Rivera

Corpus Christi - Ray Gabriel Rivera, beloved Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on August 14, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born on February 3, 1963 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend that will be immensely missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reynaldo and Edelmira Rivera of Corpus Christi, Texas.

In 2001, Ray met his beautiful wife Nina on a blind date, and they later married in 2003. He leaves behind his wife Rosie "Nina" Maldonado Rivera (his beloved pets Whiskey and Scotch), his sons Victor Rivera (Rebecca), Christopher Rivera (Samantha), and Jaime Gomez, Jr. (Valery); His sister Sylvia Rodriguez (Robert), his sister Hilda Montgomery (William),his brother Reynaldo Rivera Jr.(Dolores), his sister Mary Montemayor (Salvador), his brother Richard Rivera, his brother Rodney Rivera (Maggie) and sister Iris Rivera; grandchildren Victor, Ariel, Kimberly, Matthew, Jaime III, Nova, and Aiden. He will also be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews.

A private family viewing for immediate family will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2pm at Sawyer George Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 3pm. Graveside funeral service and burial will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Orange Grove Pro Cemetery Union in Orange Grove, Texas.

"The road goes on forever and the party never ends."

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
02:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
AUG
21
Rosary
03:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Orange Grove Pro Cemetery Union
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
