Raymond Bruce Gambill
Raymond Bruce Gambill died December 16, 2019 of melanoma. He was born April 22, 1950 in Abilene, TX to Dr. Raymond Carroll Gambill and Mary Wells Gambill. Bruce grew up in a very artistically talented family, and his musical gift emerged early. He wrote and performed his authentic, compelling songs throughout his life, playing guitar, harmonica, and keyboard. Bruce was also a tennis teaching pro who taught for many years, most recently at Al Kruse Tennis Center in Corpus Christi. In addition to singer-songwriter and tennis pro, he was also an accomplished potter whose work was beautifully crafted. Bruce Gambill touched so many with his talents and his gentle nature, and he will be greatly missed by countless friends.
Bruce is survived by his and his wife of 9 years, Marilyn Hinton Gambill; sons, Will Ligon (Jenny), Seth Gambill (Amy), Spencer Gambill (Katherine), and Dylan Gambill (Tammy); 13 grandchildren; brother, Stephen Gambill; and sisters, Julie Price (Paul) and Laurie Woods (Michael).
A memorial service celebrating Bruce's life will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020