Raymond "Spanky" De La Garza, Jr.
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Raymond "Spanky" De La Garza, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, was called home at the age of 77. Ray was born on December 1, 1942 in Premont, Texas to Ramon & Evangelina De La Garza. He grew up in a large, loving family with six brothers and four sisters.
Ray was a sergeant in the U.S. Army where he served his country proudly. He was stationed as a Military Policeman for several years in New York, Missouri, and Germany, to name a few, until his honorable discharge. He was awarded several badges and medals during his service time; including, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifle, and Marksman Pistol, amongst others. He then returned to Corpus Christi where he joined the C.C.P.D. He dedicated years of service as an Investigator and Supervisor with the State of Texas, Office of Inspector General, and Office of Attorney General.
In 1969, he married Eva. They raised their three daughters, Stephanie, Anna, and Jennifer. He was the ultimate girl dad.
He had a passion for gambling and his home away from home was the Gulf Coast Racetrack where he loved to bet on the horses. He enjoyed conversations with his fellow gambling buddies and the witty tellers. He loved to barbecue, fish, and golf. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan; win or lose. He loved his Astros and Yankees. He was a respected man of the highest character and integrity, with a humble and generous heart. He was known for his infectious smile, humor, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Ramon; his mother, Evangelina; and his brother, Rene.
He is sorely missed and survived by his wife, Eva; his daughters, Stephanie (Andy) Perez, Anna De La Garza, and Jennifer De La Garza; his granddaughters, Jacqueline Diaz DeLeon and Addyson Perez; and his beloved pets, Deter and Bentley. His granddaughters were the light of his life and meant the world to him; and they knew all they had to do was ask Grandpa and the answer was YES.
Pallbearers will be Robert DeLaGarza, Jr., Joey Gonzales, III, David DeLaGarza, Randy DeLaGarza, Eric DeLaGarza, Ernest Zamora, Jr., Richie DeLaGarza, Jr., and Ryan DeLaGarza. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert DeLaGarza, Sr., Ruben DeLaGarza, Rene DeLaGarza (deceased), Ramiro DeLaGarza, Richie DeLaGarza, Roel DeLaGarza, Andy Perez, Jesse "Pops" Perez, and Rey Rivera.
The family would especially like to thank Elma, Vita, Annie, and Paula for providing him with delicious meals upon his request. Thank you to the "Golden Girls" for always checking up on him.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM; with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
