Raymond Drury "R.D." Cave, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Raymond Drury "R.D" Cave, Jr., 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born in Bishop, Texas on January 3, 1928 to Hattie and Raymond Cave.
R.D. was a veteran of the US Army who served his country during WWII in Japan. Upon his return, R.D. became and retired as an electrician for CP&L where he worked for 40 years. Being a man of service, he served his country, his community, loved his family and served God at the Refugio Church of Christ for more than 40 years. R.D. moved to Corpus Christi where he served as Deacon at the Brawner Parkway Church of Christ the remainder of his life. R.D. was a kind, gentle man always putting others first and loved by everyone who knew him.
R.D. is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean; his parents: Raymond and Hattie Cave; a sister: JoNell Cave; a brother: Calvin Cave; and great-grandson: Jake Coleman.
Survivors include a daughter: Connie Coleman (Jim); sister: Hattie Fojtik (Raymond); brothers: Preston Cave (Gloria) and Howard Cave (Geraldine); 3 grandsons: Dru Coleman (Angie), Brent Coleman and Michael Coleman (Jennifer); 5 great-grandchildren: Madelyn Coleman, Dillon Coleman, Braden Coleman, Baylee Coleman, David Coleman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Mr. David Smitherman officiating. Burial will follow in Sinton Cemetery, Sinton.
Pallbearers will be Jim Coleman, Dru Coleman, Brent Coleman, Michael Coleman, Ricardo Baca and Rob Perkins.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 2, 2019