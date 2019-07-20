|
Raymond Earl Laws
Corpus Christi - Raymond Earl Laws, age 89, passed away July 17, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1930 to Alvin Royce and Lorena Laws in Sherman, Texas. He was raised in Wichita Falls, Texas and was a graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High. Raymond continued his education and graduated from Midwestern University and received a Master's of Science from the University of Texas Austin. He married his wife, LeAnn, of 67 years on May 3, 1952.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents and sister: Reva Gainer. Left to cherish his memories are his wife: LeAnn; children: Karyn Milner (Jay), Richard Laws (Kristin), Gary Laws (Susanne) and grandchildren: Lauren Milner, Riley Laws, Frannie Laws and Elisabeth Laws.
To honor Raymond's wishes there will be no services.
To express condolences, please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 20, 2019