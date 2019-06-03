|
|
Raymond F. Capelo
Corpus Christi - Raymond F. Capelo, born February 19, 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Adela Capelo and the late Pedro Capelo, went to be with his Lord on May 28, 2019 at the age of 54. Raymond was a Master Electrician and a member of the Corpus Christi Corvette Club.
Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Yolanda Capelo; daughter, Candace Rampoldi and husband Michael; grandchildren, Luca and Luciana Rampoldi of Celina, Texas, son, Noah Capelo of Plano, Texas; mother Adela Capelo of Corpus Christi, Texas; sister, Norma Reyes and husband Rick of Corpus Christi, Texas; nephews, Arthur Aguilar and George Uribe; sister, Elizabeth Lemmon and husband Michael, and their son, Trent of Austin, Texas; stepchildren, Melanie Ovalle and Isaac Ovalle and children, and many other family and friends.
Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Pedro Capelo.
He was a gentle and caring man who loved to laugh and bring light to any situation around him. While Raymond's time here was short, he will leave an everlasting impression on all who knew him. He will forever be loved and missed by those left behind.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary ceremony at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 540 Hiawatha St., Corpus Christi, TX, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche, Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 3, 2019