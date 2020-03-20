|
|
Raymond Frank Klanika
Taft - Raymond Frank Klanika, 87, loving husband, uncle and cousin passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born November 15,1932 in Orange Grove, Texas to Henry and Bessie Bartosh Klanika.He was an avid fisherman and hunter and a retired farmer-rancher. He proudly served his country in the U.S.Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Alton Klanika, his sisters, Janelle Ballard,June Snapka,Geraldine Butler and Elaine Klanika. He is survived by his loving wife,Dorothy Klanika of Taft and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A rosary will be recited at 7 PM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, March, 21, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft with Father John McIntyre as celebrant. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Gardens with full military honors.May God watch over him and he may now rest in peace.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.
120 S.McCall
Sinton,Texas 78387
361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2020