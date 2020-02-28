Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Raymond G. Garza Obituary
Raymond G. Garza

Corpus Christi - Raymond G. Garza, age 68, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was an attorney in Corpus Christi prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his children Joseph Anthony Garza and Elissa Marie Garza, his brother Andrew (Virginia) Garza, Jr., his sister Alma (Martin) Pena and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. followed by a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2509 Nogales St. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
