Raymond G. Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Raymond G. Gonzalez, age 75, passed away on September 21, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1943, in Robstown, Tx., to Castulo and Dolores Gonzalez. He will always be remembered for his love of dancing with his wife Adelita, watching the Dallas Cowboys (win or lose), laughing, telling jokes, playing the lottery, and most of all, spending time with his family. Raymond was the best husband to Adelita, greatest dad to his children, loving brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. Raymond worked many years as a pipe-fitter. He retired from the Army National Guard after 25 years of service.
Raymond Gonzalez is preceded in death by his wife; Adelita B. Gonzalez, son; David Gonzalez, mother; Dolores Gonzalez, and father; Castulo Gonzalez.
Raymond Gonzalez is survived by his sons; Reymundo Gonzalez, Jr., Steven Gonzalez, daughters; Mythany A. Flores, Melanie A. Flores, and Amanda R. Gonzalez, brothers; Rene Gonzalez (Carmen) and Jesse Gonzalez, sister; Lydia Villanueva, sister-in-law; Dalia B. Casas (Noe), grandchildren; Sarah D. Flores, Broderick D. Foster Jr., Andrew D. Flores, Marco Guerra Jr., Lorenzo A. Guerra, Alora L. Uribe, Arrellios L. Uribe, Aubree L. Uribe, Michael V. Guerra, Veronica Gonzalez, Christina Gonzalez, Erica Gonzalez and Reymundo Gonzalez III, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Military Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 27, 2019