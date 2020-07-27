Raymond "Ray" Joseph DonahueCorpus Christi - On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Raymond "Ray" Joseph Donahue, age 77, passed away at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to Raymond Larsen Donahue and Maureen Therese Donahue. Ray was a graduate of Taft High School, class of 1960. Ray proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from February, 1964, through July, 1973, including one-year tour in Vietnam, 1968-1969. He retired from Valero Refining-Corpus Christi in June, 2006.He is preceded in death by his son, Raymond Dorian Donahue; his parents, Raymond Larsen Donahue and Maureen Therese Donahue; one brother, Patrick Donahue; uncle Dick Donahue; and his grandparents, Ellen O'Kelly and Joe O'Kelly; and Lil Donahue and Ray Donahue.Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years in marriage, Katherine Marie Donahue; his three children, Steven John Donahue (Michelle), Michael Joseph Donahue and Terrence Lincoln Donahue; his two grandchildren, Sarah Katherine Carrizales (Gilbert) and Steven Ray Donahue; two great-grandchildren, Isabela Carrizales and Gilbert Carrizales, Jr.; one sister, Maura Nesen, Tigard, Oregon; one brother, John Donahue (Sharon), Redding, California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Ray was a man of great character and integrity, but most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who lived his life for his family and was a very hard worker. Ray lived a full life and was a voracious reader. He enjoyed reading books about history, thrillers, science fiction, including many books by authors Tom Clancy and Michael Connelly; and was very good at doing hard crossword puzzles daily.Services are entrusted to Seaside Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, Texas.