Raymond Muñiz
Corpus Christi - Raymond Muñiz, 97, passed away Saturday, June 13th, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 25th, 1923 in Laredo, Texas, to the parents of Matilde and Maria Leal Muñiz. His family moved to Robstown/Corpus Christi, Texas, where he eventually met the love of his life, Elida.
Raymond enlisted in the United States Air Force during World War II, at the age of 17. He was trained as a flight engineer, where he flew many missions. After many years of active duty, Raymond enlisted with the Air Force Reserves. He retired as a Master Sergeant after 30 years of service. After leaving active duty he worked at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Army Depot retiring as Flight Maintenance Chief Production Controller.
After retirement from the Air Force, Raymond became a realtor, where he worked for several companies including George Paraskevas and South Texas Realty.
Growing up on a ranch, Raymond always had a love for animals. His love of horses only grew when he purchased a small ranch (Los Magueyes) where he rented out horse stables, and later joined the Nueces County Mounty Sheriff Posse, along with the South Texas Trail Riders, which he was a member of for 20+ years. He loved going on the trail ride with his horse Flicka and attending the dances every night with his beloved wife. He loved to dance!
Another passion of Raymond's was his love of deer hunting, both in Texas and Colorado. He and his friends loved it so much that they purchased land in Colorado, where they would go every year.
Raymond had a heart of gold, he loved to give to others. He spent countless hours ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and was a proud member of the NARFE organization and the American Legion for 50+ years. As a man of God, he was a very proud parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Raymond spent his golden years surrounded by his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them lessons about life, and life on the ranch. Raymond was known for his infectious smile, his silly jokes and loved telling stories. He had an incredible way of bringing out the best in everyone he encountered. Raymond enjoyed everything life had to offer him and always made the best out of every situation, and he will be greatly missed.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents: Matilde and Maria Leal Muñiz, as well as his nine siblings: Sarah, Olivia, Rudy, Reynaldo, Irene, Rosa, Robert, Lilly, Belia, and Raul. He is also proceeded in death by his son Raymond Arthur Muñiz.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elida, his daughters, Blanche (Roel) Lopez, Diana (Blake) Williams, Margaret (Robert) Matthews, and Rosanna (Chuck) McAdams. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren: Marissa (Mark) Ponce, Alyssa Ortiz, Roel Lopez, Amanda (Brian) Salinas, David Williams, Meghan, Marshall (Annalia), and Michael Matthews, Ryan, and Lauren McAdams; seven great-grandchildren: Dylan Root, Derek Ponce, Andy, Aidan, and Aaron Ortiz, Jude, and Juliet Salinas.
The family will be accepting visitors from 5:00 - 9:00 pm Wednesday, June 17th at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78412, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. that same evening. To view a livestream of the Rosary please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18th, at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5814 Williams Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in the Resurrection section.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.