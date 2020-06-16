Raymond Perez

Raymond PerezCorpus Christi - Raymond V Perez entered into eternal rest June 13, 2020.He was born on June 22, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Manuel Perez and Mercedes V Perez.Raymond was a wonderful father, grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved watching wrestling, fishing and word searches.He is preceded in death by his wife, Genoveva C. Perez; his parents, Manuel and Mercedes Perez and brother, Manuel Perez, Jr.Raymond leaves behind to cherish is memories, his loving daughters, Evangelina P. Ramon (Robert), Mercy P. Lopez (Oscar) and Josie M. Perez; and son, Rudy Ray Perez. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.A special thanks from the bottom of our hearts to Fresenius Kidney Care.Honoring him as pallbearers will be John M. Perales, Rudy J. Barrera, Matero Sarabia, Oscar F. Lopez, Pedro D. Lopez, Arturo A. Lopez, Christopher J. Cardiel and Christian I. Ybanez.Public visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly Chapel. A holy mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.