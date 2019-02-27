|
Raymundo Nesmith Jr.
Corpus Christi, TX
Raymundo Nesmith, Jr., beloved father, brother, and grandfather entered eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was 69 years old. Raymond was a disabled Veteran of the United States Army. He served in the First Battalion 30th Infantry Division and 2nd Battalion 141st Infantry with the Texas Army National Guard. He was the current Commander of E.G. Perales Chapter #150 of the .
Raymond retired from the Nueces County Department of Human Services. He was a graduate of the first graduation class of Foy H. Moody High School 1968 and received a Master of Science degree from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. Also a Bachelor of Science from Corpus Christi University. He was a true believer in helping others in anyway he was able to. He participated in many local community charities, fundraisers and events. Raymond was a life-loving man who enjoyed life to its fullest, loved his family and music. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymundo R. Nesmith, Sr. and Magdalena Lopez Nesmith; former wife and mother of his children, Betty Jean Nesmith, and son-in-law Robert E. Chavarria.
He is survived by his only son, Raymundo Nesmith, III.; daughter,Charlene Yvette Nesmith-Chavarria (late Robert E. Chavarria) and Melanie Rae Lawing (Mark); and his sister, Cynthia Ann Nesmith. Raymond leaves behind his loving partner, Elizabeth Martinez and pet companion, Papi Chulo.
He is also survived by his granddaughters, Kasandra Lee Chavarria, Heather Renee Nesmith, Raige Alene Wyatt, Kaely Jae Wyatt and two great-grand children, Matthew and Marissa.
Pallbearers will be Mark Lawing, Sr., Joseph DeLeon, Luvi Samtani, Tomas Rendon, Mario Guerra, and Tony Ramirez.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Guardian Funeral Home in Chapel A, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A mass will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 12:30 PM, interment will follow with military honors at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to () and the VFW Post 2397.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 27, 2019