Corpus Christi - Reba Hannegan of Corpus Christi went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin, daughter Patricia Riddlebarger, and son Robert. She was survived by son Steve, brother Carroll Oliver, a granddaughter, 3 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Burial and service will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on July 15th at 11:00









