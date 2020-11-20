Rebeca D. VillarrealCorpus Christi - Rebeca D. Villarreal was called home by our Lord & Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020.Mrs. Villarreal was born in Corpus Christi, TX on September 25, 1938. She was a life long member of Primera Asamblea de Dios and was always active in her church. She was a loving mother, grandmother & great-grandmother who always had a cheerful smile & hugs for her family & friends. Her Faith in the Lord was Tremendous and she planted that seed in her children as her parents did with her. She had a beautiful and caring heart and will be greatly missed by her family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos & Isabel Dominguez, brother, Salomon Dominguez.Left to Cherish her memories are her husband of 60 years, Ramon S. Villarreal, daughter, Sofia V. Gilmore (Steve D), son, Eli (Marife)Villarreal, brothers, Estevan (Carmen) Dominguez of Yuma, AZ, Ruben (Teresa) Dominguez, sisters, Esther Cantu, Sara (Juan) Saenz, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews who loved her dearly.Public visitation will be start at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Chapel. A chapel service will be held at 10:00 a.m. and follow with interment at Rose Hill Memorial Park.