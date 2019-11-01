|
|
Rebecca Ann Hinojosa
Rebecca Ann Hinojosa passed away October 31, 2019 at the age of 53. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all whom knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Lucinda Andrade.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Pablo Hinojosa; daughters, Ashley Andrade (Teodoro) and Maria Andrade (Hector); son, Richard Andrade (Andrea); 15 grandchildren; brothers, Victor Andrade, Juan Andrade, and Frank Andrade; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive condolences from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Services will conclude that evening and cremation will follow.
Written condolences for the family of Rebecca Ann Hinojosa may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019