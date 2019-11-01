Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Hinojosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann Hinojosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Ann Hinojosa Obituary
Rebecca Ann Hinojosa

Rebecca Ann Hinojosa passed away October 31, 2019 at the age of 53. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Lucinda Andrade.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Pablo Hinojosa; daughters, Ashley Andrade (Teodoro) and Maria Andrade (Hector); son, Richard Andrade (Andrea); 15 grandchildren; brothers, Victor Andrade, Juan Andrade, and Frank Andrade; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive condolences from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Services will conclude that evening and cremation will follow.

Written condolences for the family of Rebecca Ann Hinojosa may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -