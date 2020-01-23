|
|
Rebecca Ann Kaigler
Corpus Christi - Rebecca Ann Kaigler, 51, of Corpus Christi, passed away on January 20, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital after a long illness. Rebecca was born in Corpus Christi on March 25, 1968. She lived in Portland, Texas until she and her family moved to Corpus Christi recently. Rebecca attended Gregory Portland schools and graduated at GPHS in 1986. She attended a floral design school in San Antonio. She worked in flowers for years. Rebecca loved flowers and animals especially dogs, cats and horses.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her father William Glynn Kaigler. She leaves behind a son, Jordan William Kaigler and her mother Mary Kay Kaigler and three sisters, Barbara Kaigler Gunter (Buddie), Sharlotte Kaigler Herschap (Stacey), and Glynda Kaigler Wintrode (Steve) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thanks Dr. Hahn and his associates at Bay Area Hospital, the E.R. and I.C.U. at Spohn Shoreline Hospital and Cimmeron Place for all the good care and wonderful staff, and especially Dr. Jiffy Bahool and Fresenius Kidney Care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland. Services will be private. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com (361) 643-6564
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020