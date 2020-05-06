|
Rebecca Mercado Canales, age 93, passed away May 3, 2020. She was born Jan 6, 1927 to Victorico and Manuela Mercado in Laredo, Texas. She moved to Corpus Christi in 1937 and graduated from Miller High School in 1945. Rebecca retired after a long successful teaching career in Corpus. Until her retirement she was a Kindergarten teacher in CCISD.
She was proud of all the accomplishments of her family, but her family was most proud of her accomplishments. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elem. Ed., from Pan American University, and her Master's Degree from UTPA in Edinburg. What was so surprising is that she did this after her children received their degrees. She challenged the family to follow their dreams and proved that it's never too late.
Rebecca and her husband Juan followed their calling in the ministry of the United Methodist Church. They served churches in Odem, Robstown, Raymondville, Kingsville, Pharr, Edinburg, Corpus Christi, Austin, and Laredo where they retired and proceeded to live out their retirement in Corpus Christi still serving the Lord at Kelsey Memorial.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband Juan of 49 years, her sisters Dolores, Guadalupe, Ernestina, and her brothers Ismael and Martin.
Left to cherish her memories are her five children. Irma Canales, Minerva Canales, Eva (Connie) Silva (Juan), Irene Soliz (Alfredo), and John Richard Canales (Nancy). Rebecca was a wonderful and proud grandmother to ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her one sister Consuelo Estrada and brother Alfonso Mercado.
A special word of thanks to Dr. Frank Martinez and staff, a warm appreciation for her loving, dedicated caregivers, Terri Alvarez and Sharron Adams. Most importantly we express our gratitude and love to Kelsey Memorial, her beloved church family.
Abiding by restrictions for social distancing, a Visitation will be offered to friends and loved ones from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. of Friday, May 8, 2020 at Kelsey Memorial UMC on Comanche St. followed by a praise service at 6 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service, for immediate family only, will be celebrated at Kelsey Memorial UMC on Saturday, with Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020