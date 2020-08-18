Rebecca Reese Ramirez



Corpus Christi - Rebecca Reese Ramirez was born June 19,2020 and gained her wings peacefully in her sleep on Sunday,August 16,2020 in her home.Her time on this Earth may have been short,but she filled the hearts of her family with an abundance of love and happiness with her beautiful brown eyes,gorgeous hair and infectious smile.She loved being held by her mommy and daddy but she especially loved the hugs and kisses from her big brother. Rebecca is survived by her parents Roger and Karina Ramirez,her loving big brother Theodore Roger Ramirez,her maternal grandparents,Alejandro Rodriguez of Edroy,Texas,Dorothy Martinez Rodriguez of Edroy,Texas,paternal grandmother, Sandra Calvo of Corpus Christi,Texas,grandparents,Jose Rogelio and Cristina Ramirez of Midland,Texas. Open visitation will be held Thursday,August 20,2020 from 3 PM to 5 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.The Ramirez family is grateful for all the love and support they have received from family and friends. Ritchea Gonzales F.H.,Inc. 120 S.McCallbe be held from Sinton,Texas 78387 361-364-1311









