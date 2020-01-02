|
Rebecca "Becky" Sanchez Ruiz
El Paso - Rebecca "Becky" Sanchez Ruiz, age 69, passed away at home in El Paso, TX, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 31, 2019. Becky was a 1968 graduate of Austin High School in El Paso. She went on to work as an administrative assistant for 34 years at various companies. In 1981, she met and married the love of her life, Richard Ruiz of Corpus Christi. Becky and Richard resided in Corpus Christi from 1982 to 2003.
Becky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard, their daughters, Erica (Levi) Puente of El Paso, Melanie (Tim) Miller of Kyle, TX, Amanda (George) Rios of League City, TX, 7 grandchildren, Abigal (Tyler), Sydney, Alyson, Joshua, Emily, Nicolas, Bella and 3 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Rylan, Violet. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Irene (Eddie) Martinez, Alice (Joe) Garibay, Jerry Sanchez (Irma Bennett), Sandra (Butch) Trusty, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Ofilia Sanchez.
Visitation will take place at Perches Funeral Home - West in El Paso on Sunday, January 5th from 5-9 p.m., Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, January 6th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere, at 10 am. Flowers can be sent to Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020