|
|
René Arthur Joseph Bourassa
1939-2019
RENÉ ARTHUR JOSEPH BOURASSA of Corpus Christi, Texas peacefully went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at the age of 80.
René loved his family and never knew a stranger. He was quite the jokester, loved to dance, play guitar, piano and keyboards.
René was born on March 15, 1939 in Rutland Vermont to Yvette Rose Marie Bartlett of Quebec, Canada and Rolland Victor Bourassa of Rutland Vermont. René grew up in Rutland Vermont, graduated West Rutland High School in Rutland Vermont, and joined the United States Navy.
In 1964 René worked for John Hancock Insurance as a licensed insurance agent. In 1985 René became involved with Project Phoenix and joined the Texas Council of Family Violence. In November 1985 René sponsored the first Batterers Anonymous Group in Texas. In August 1990 René founded the A.I. R. (Anger-Insight-Resolution) program. In 1994, René wrote and published an anger workbook titled Anger Insight Resolution. For over thirty years René conducted lectures, instructed sixteen hour classes and support groups for men and women on anger.
René married Jane Gillespie in 1960, which produced five children, daughter Theresa Bourassa, son Christopher Bourassa, son Mark Bourassa, son Ronald Bourassa, daughter Monique Ahlers. René married Kathleen Mackey Appel in 1997 with two stepdaughters Leslie Appel and Sarah Appel Lyons. René wed Ruby DuBose in 2012 with stepdaughters Velvet DuBose Fitzgerald and Sheila DuBose.
René was preceded in death by his father Rolland Victor Bourassa; mother Yvette Rose Marie Bartlett Bourassa; brother Alphonse Bourassa; brother in law Art Knox and son Christopher Bourassa; wife Kathleen Appel Bourassa; step child, Sheila DuBose. He is survived by his wife, Ruby DuBose; brother Jerome Bourassa (Tina), sister Colette Knox; children, Theresa Bourassa, Mark Bourassa, Ronald Bourassa and Monique Ahlers; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bourassa, Lauren Bourassa, Cooper Bourassa, Steven Bourassa (Sonia), Austin Ahlers, great grandchild, Elliot Bourassa; stepchildren, Leslie Appel, Sarah Appel Lyons (Jesse) and Velvet DuBose Fitzgerald (Jay), as well as numerous cousins, friends and former colleagues.
The public funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday December 13th, 2019 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH-37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, Texas. The Family of Rene will accept visitors following the service at 4405 Sue Circle, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Memorial donations in memory of René may be made to Texas State Veterans Cemetery
(https://vlb.texas.gov/), The Purple Door (https://purpledoortx.org/), Corpus Christi Police Department (https://www.supportccpd.org/copy-of-donate-now) or GracePoint Church Portland
(http://gracepointportland.org/give.html).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019