Rene Gonzalez, age 62, passed away on November 4, 2019. He is now the cantor for the choir of angels in Heaven. He was born on August 13, 1957 to Herminia Gonzalez and Pete Gonzalez in Sinton, Texas. He was raised in Taft, Texas. He graduated from Taft High School in 1975. He received his Bachelor's degree and Master's in Education from Corpus Christi State University, Principal's Certification from Texas A&I Kingsville and Catholic School Leadership Certification from the University of Dallas.
He served 39 years with the Diocese of Corpus Christi as a Catholic School Teacher at Sacred Heart School, Corpus Christi and Incarnate Word Academy. He served as Principal at St. Pius X Catholic School and was promoted to Associate Superintendent before serving several years as the Superintendent of Catholic Schools. He then was called to serve as Principal to St. John Paul II High School and Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School. He completed his ministry as Principal and Dean of Students at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School.
Rene was a loving son, brother, cousin, friend and educator. He had a passion and love for Catholic Education for all his students throughout his years of service. Rene loved his family, friends, home, his animals and loved to travel. He always put others needs before his own and loved unconditionally. He was known for his beautiful voice, sense of humor, holiday socks, CK One Cologne, sense of style and devotion to St. Theresa the Little Flower and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Like St. Theresa, Rene had a love for roses. He promised to communicate to us forever with roses.
Rene had the honor of sharing his gift and talent of singing to Saint John Paul II twice in his life time. He sang and cantored with the Corpus Christi Cathedral Chorale for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his brother Jerry Gonzalez and lifelong friend William Rooker. Also by his care givers and best friends, Terry Reyna and Lilly Samaniego, that gave their lives to care for Rene during his journey with cancer. He is lastly survived by many aunts, an uncle, cousins, friends, past and current students.
We look forward to seeing Rene again and his greeting at the gates of Heaven.
The rosary service will be recited at Corpus Christi Cathedral 7:00pm, Friday, November 8, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Cathedral at 10:00am on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A reception will be held after the funeral at St. Joseph's Hall located in the basement of the Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019