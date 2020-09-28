Rene GonzalezCorpus Christi - Rene Gonzalez, age 82, passed away on September 27, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1937 to Castullo and Dolores Gonzalez. He graduated from W.B Ray High School in 1958. He served in the National Guard from 1959 to 1965. Rene loved being in the grocery business for over 45 years. He enjoyed feeding the ducks at the lake, watching the Cowboys play, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, listening to music, and playing the lotto. He will always be remembered for his friendly smile, devotion to family, love of laughter, countless stories, and his love for feeding and caring for his ducks. Rene Gonzalez was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.Rene is preceded in death by his parents; Castulo and Dolores Gonzalez, and brother Raymond Gonzalez.Rene is survived by his wife Maria del Carmen Gonzalez, child, Maria Lydia Garcia (Rogelio), grandchildren; Stephanie Brazeal (Matthew), Natalie Indridson (Aaron), and Emily Garcia, brother and sisters; Maria Lydia Villanueva and Jesse Gonzalez, great-grandchildren; Magnus, Ashton, and Lennox Indridson, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral service will be held at Corpus Christi Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Rogelio Garcia, Matthew Brazeal, Aaron Indridson, Primitivo Apolonio Benitez III, Ricky Trevino, and Apolonio de la Cruz.