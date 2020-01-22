|
Rene Guzman, 53 years of age, from Corpus Christi passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas on January 6, 1967 to Manuel Sr. and Natalia Guzman (both deceased). He was a long time and active member of LULAC Council #1 and the Texas Jazz Festival Nueces County Community Action Agency Society where he chaired board positions.
He was a kind, charitable, and loving son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all that knew him especially his niece Heather Segovia and nephew Manuel Segovia with whom he shared many wonderful experiences. Rene is survived by three brothers, Manuel Jr. (Grace), Michael (Priscilla), Rumaldo (Candace), and a sister, Mary Ann Mora (Jerry).
Funeral service will be held at Saxet Funeral Home Friday, January 24th from 3:00-9:00 pm, with services at 6:00pm.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020