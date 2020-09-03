Rene Lee



Aransas Pass - On Sept 1, 2020 after fighting a month long battle with COVID-19 our beloved youngest brother Rene Lee passed from this life to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior.



Rene was 57 he was born on January 13,1963 in Aransas Pass, Tx. to Gilbert and Cresencia Davila Lee.



He was a lifelong Shrimper. He deeply loved and cherished his nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Gilbert Jr. Lee, sisters Linda Salinas and Irma Lee.



He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia(Robert) Salazar of Corpus Christi, Elva Lee and Debbie(Steve) Martinez of Aransas Pass. Brothers, Roy Lee of Cleveland, Ohio. Ray Lee of Corpus Christi and his twin Remy(Cyndi) Lee of Aransas Pass.



Services will be held at Saxet Funeral Home 4001 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, Tx. Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 Family viewing at 2pm, Public viewing at 3pm, and Prayer service starting at 6:pm with Wally Ramirez officiating.



Our family would like to thank the ICU staff at DR's Regional. Words cannot express the gratitude we have in our hearts for the care you gave to our brother. You truly exemplified the hands and feet of Jesus.









