1/1
Rene Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rene Lee

Aransas Pass - On Sept 1, 2020 after fighting a month long battle with COVID-19 our beloved youngest brother Rene Lee passed from this life to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior.

Rene was 57 he was born on January 13,1963 in Aransas Pass, Tx. to Gilbert and Cresencia Davila Lee.

He was a lifelong Shrimper. He deeply loved and cherished his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Gilbert Jr. Lee, sisters Linda Salinas and Irma Lee.

He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia(Robert) Salazar of Corpus Christi, Elva Lee and Debbie(Steve) Martinez of Aransas Pass. Brothers, Roy Lee of Cleveland, Ohio. Ray Lee of Corpus Christi and his twin Remy(Cyndi) Lee of Aransas Pass.

Services will be held at Saxet Funeral Home 4001 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, Tx. Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 Family viewing at 2pm, Public viewing at 3pm, and Prayer service starting at 6:pm with Wally Ramirez officiating.

Our family would like to thank the ICU staff at DR's Regional. Words cannot express the gratitude we have in our hearts for the care you gave to our brother. You truly exemplified the hands and feet of Jesus.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saxet Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved