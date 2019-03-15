Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Corpus Christi, TX

Rene R. Dimas passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Ennis, Texas, on April 4, 1940. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be missed by all whom knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Rene Dimas, Jr.; his parents, Timateo and Hermila Dimas; brother, Jesse Dimas; and sister, Sulema Rodriguez.

Rene is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Beba Dimas; his daughters, Yvonne (Panos Sotiriades), and Yvette (Josh Richards); his brothers, Servando (Frances) and Juan Dimas; two grandchildren, Kaanan and Kaalee Flores.

Many thanks to Christus Spohn Hospice.

The family will receive condolences at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019; where a Memorial Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Service will conclude at the church.

Written condolences for the family of Rene R. Dimas may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
