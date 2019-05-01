|
Renee Maria Garcia Palacios
- - Renee Maria Garcia Palacios, 89, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 surrounded by the love and faith of her family.
Born in Gregory, Texas on March 8, 1930 to Manuel and Cirila Garcia, she graduated from Roy Miller High School and worked at Woolworth and Kroger's. It was during a Buccaneer Days Parade on the roof of Woolworth that she met the love of her life, Adelfino Palacios, Sr. They married on July 19, 1953 and their love and marriage lasted through 65 years of devotion to one another.
Together, they raised a family they were truly proud of: 6 children, 22 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren with another one expected in August of 2019. For them all, she modeled the purest aspects of love, faith, service and care. She prayed constantly for all of her family and had a special devotion to the rosary. Her faith has left a profound legacy that will endure in all of her family.
From her we learned that along with faith, family and education were important. All through her life, family get-togethers, her cooking, listening to our stories and being there for all was the core of her life. She supported all of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities and kept in constant contact with all of them, urging them to be the best they could be.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Carlos Garcia and Ramiro Garcia, her sister-in-law Guadalupe Garcia, brother-in-law Jose Reyes, and her great-grandsons Joshua J. Peters and Lucas L. Peters.
She is survived by her husband, Adelfino Palacios, Sr., six children Adelfino (Rebecca) Palacios, Javier (Norma) Palacios, David (Mae) Palacios, Victor (Isabel) Palacios, Cynthia (Jeff) Billig, Abel (Rosalee) Palacios; 22 grandchildren: Adria (Daniel), Alexia (Josh), Adelfino (Johnna), Alyssia (Daniel) and Annalia (Marshall); Angela (Armando), Andrea and Javier; Megan, David, Shannon and Kelly; Carolyn, Victor, Jr. and Bobby; Michelle (Jonathan), Andrew and Eric; Alyssa, Aleah, Adam and Abel; 12 great-grandchildren: Ambria and Zenendaya; Dominic, Donovan and Eva; Annalynn and Fino; Caleb, Isabella and Everly; Vivian; and Leo. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Reyes and her sister-in-law Sofia Garcia.
The family wishes to thank her dedicated caregiver, Mari Placencia; Visiting Angels, Nurses on Wheels Hospice nurses Mary Garcia and Melissa Garcia for their love and care; and Dr. Gerard Boynton and Dr. Andres Bonelli for their dedication to our loving mom.
Family will be accepting visitors from 2 - 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home, visitation will resume at 6:30 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3350 South Alameda Street.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral Catholic Church 505 N. Upper Broadway. Interment will follow in Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 1, 2019