Renee Self
Corpus Christi - A precious one we so very loved is gone, a beautiful heart now still, and now in our hearts, there is a place that can never be filled. Renee Bullock Self went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation for Renee Self will be at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. The funeral service will be live streamed through Facebook. Flowers may be sent to Memory Gardens Funeral Home. A full obituary is online at Memory Garden's Website, memorygardens.com where there will also be a link for a live stream video of the funeral services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.