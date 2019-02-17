Services
Corpus Christi, TX

Rex H. "Jim" Stever died December 12, 2018 in his sleep. Jim was born in Finley, Ohio and grew up in Tiffin, Ohio before moving to Corpus Christi in 1930, graduating from CCHS in 1942. He entered the Army Air Corp as a navigator in January 1943. He served in the South Pacific until 1945. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and after post graduate work entered Texas Tech University where he earned a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering. After working for Shell Oil for 10 years Jim went independent.

Jim loved history and philately serving more than 30 years on Nueces County Historical Commission. He also was a member of the Nueces County Historical Society, Texas Historical Society and South Texas Historical Society. The love was shown in the Philatelic world by his award-winning Collections. He was a Life Member of the America Philatelic Society and Library, Texas Philatelic Society (President), Texas Postal History Society, The Classics Society and 1869 Society (Treasurer).

Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara, sons Jed and Scott, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 17, 2019
