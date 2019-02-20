|
Rex Waverly Halsey
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
On February 18, 2019, Rex Waverly Halsey, loving husband, father of two children and grandfather of three, passed away at the age of 65.
Rex was born on April 28, 1953 in Boerne, TX to Laverne and Hurley Halsey. The Halseys later moved to Corpus Christi, TX, in 1959. Rex attended Baker Junior High and Mary Carroll High School, graduating from Carroll in 1971.
In his youth, Rex was active in sports, playing football for the Baker Broncos and the Carroll Tigers. He was also active in Boy Scouts of America. Later, as a father, he continued his love of Scouting by becoming an active Troop leader while his sons were Boy Scouts. One of his fondest memories as a Parent Scout Leader included hiking the infamous 12-day, 100-mile, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
Rex began working at Chick-fil-A in Padre Staples Mall in September 1970. In October, 1972, he was asked by the Founder of Chick-fil-A, S. Truett Cathy, to become the Owner/Operator of Chick-Fil-A at the very same location,, making him the youngest Operator in Franchise history at the age of 19.
During his 45-year career as an Operator with Chick-fil-A, Rex was recognized with a number of awards and achievements, including being the first Operator to have two stores, when he began operating the Chick-fil-A at Sunrise Mall in 1992.
Achieving yet another first, the entrepreneur was the first Chick-fil-A operator with three locations, when he opened the Free Standing Unit (FSU) at Everhart/SPID in February 1995. Although some people in Corpus Christi may not have known Rex by name, he was known by many as "Mr. Chick-fil-A".
During his career with Chick-fil-A he mentored many, including 4 employees that would later go on to become successful Chick-fil-A operators of their own.
Chick-fil-A held a special place in his heart, because that is where, in 1970, he met the love of his life, Sue Smith, who he would marry on July 14, 1972, and spend the next 46 years together by each others' sides in all aspects of their lives.
Rex stepped down from Chick-fil-A in December, 2017, after 45 years as an Operator - the longest running Operator in the franchise's history.
Outside of his career, Rex always had a passion for photography, both taking photos as well as processing and developing his own film and pictures. Anyone familiar with Rex, knew him as an intelligent, self-taught, historian who loved spending time reading encyclopedias and any history book that he could get his hands on.
Rex loved to entertain, playing bartender and chef to friends and families in countless parties over the years. His dry sense of humor, stories, and hospitality were cherished by many.
Rex was a devout Christian, serving his Lord in many leadership capacities, first at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and later at Galilean Lutheran Church, including serving as President of the Church Counsel at both.
The family wants to thank his doctors, Dr. Ray Graf and Dr. Rob Sherron , for not only you're care for him over the years, but more importantly your friendship.
Rex is preceded in death by his father, Hurley Halsey, his mother, Laverne Hartsfield, and his Mother-in-Law, Helen Buchanan. He is survived by his wife, Sue Halsey, his sons Nathan (Kristin) and Troy (Brenda) Halsey, his grandsons Jensen, Hudson, and Preston, his siblings Bill (Sue) Jahnsen, Dean (DeeDee) Halsey, and Vanessa (John) Whitmire. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David Sullivan, Sister-in-Law, Marilyn McClaskey, and Step-Father Dub Hartsfield.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Galilean Lutheran Church on Cimarron Road in Corpus Christi at 1:30pm .
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to the Galilean Lutheran Church Building Fund.
