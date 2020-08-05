Reyes Molina

Reyes MolinaCorpus Christi - Reyes A. Molina peacefully went to the Lord on August 1, 2020, at the age of 85. He died peacefully at home of natural causes, surrounded by family. He was born on April 30, 1935, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Reyes was married to Leonarda H. Molina for 60 years. Reyes' family was raised in Agriculture, and later worked for a company in concrete and steel. Reyes was a hard worker of all trades and was a great provider for his family. He is greatly loved and will always be remembered as a kind, hardworking, respectful, loving man. He will especially be remembered for his big loving heart. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Reyes will be greatly missed by the people he touched. He is preceded in death by his parents (Trinidad Aranda and Juan Molina) and his brothers and sisters (Arculano, Benito, Teodora, Cresenciana, Crispina, Luis and Antonio). Reyes is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years: Leonarda H. Molina and his children: Maria Nieto, Martha (Alex) Ayala, Rey Molina Jr., Guadalupe M. (Rudy) Salcedo, Reyna (Joe) Rodriguez. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren {Sarah, Reyes III, Elizabeth, Valerie (Michael), Rachel, Joey, A.G., Carlos, Victoria, Ricky, Rudy II) and four great grandchildren (Jordan, Isaac, Audrina and Leah}. He is also survived by his sister Maria Escamilla, nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank New Century Hospice for their support and loving care. We will forever be grateful. Thank you for all the prayers sent our way.