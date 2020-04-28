Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Eternal Rest Cemetery
Reyes Rios Mata Obituary
Reyes Rios Mata

Channelview - Reyes Rios Mata, 97,was called home by his heavenly father,our Lord on Thursday April 23,2020.Reyes was born in Yorktown,Texas to Jose Mata and Juanita Rios.He spent his youth in Sinton,Texas where he met and married his beloved wife,Adelina Molina and spent 55 years of married life together.They resided in Huntsville,and later moved to Cleveland,Texas.He will be greatly missed by family,as well as friends.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Adelina, his dear daughter Amelia Casanova, his parents, four brothers,Jose,Jesus,Pedro and Rodolfo,four sisters, Josefa Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez, Fidencia Serrano and Victoria Torres, his special niece, Elisa Serrano and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.Reyes is survived by three sons, Raymond (Aurora) Mata,Jose Luis (Mary Lou) Mata and Raul (Betty) Mata, 16 grandchildren,28,great grandchildren and 25 great great grand-

children.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 28,2020 with a rosary being held

at 7 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at

10 AM Wednesday, April 29,2020 at Eternal Rest Cemetery with Father Glen

Mullan officiating.Due to circumstances of Covid19 only ten people will be

admitted inside the funeral home at one time.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.

120 S.McCall

Sinton,Texas 78387

361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2020
