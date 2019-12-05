|
Reynaldo Alaniz Rosalez, age 36, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1983 in Bradenton, Florida, to Jimmy Rosalez and Isabel Alaniz. He was an avid and true Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved to bar-b-que and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Reynaldo is survived by his mother, Isabel Alaniz (Thomas "Pappy" Timmsen), his brothers and sisters; Maria Vega, Rosalind Rosalez, Jimmy Rosalez, Julia Rutledge, Andrea Rutledge, Jose Rosalez, Yolanda Field, his Godchildren; Uriah Howard and Dezire Williams, and his nieces and nephews; Desiree Vega, Derrick Sullivan, Dominique Baker, Jamie Rosalez, Jimmy Rosalez Jr. and Abraham Rosalez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church (1101 Bloomington St.). Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are Derrick Sullivan, Dominique Baker, Macario Cabrera, Jason Guajardo, Frank Peralez and Aaron Howard.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019