1/1
Reynaldo G. Gonzalez
1933 - 2020
Reynaldo G. Gonzalez

Robstown - Reynaldo Gonzalez, 87 years old, passed away August 16, 2020. He was born July 17, 1933 to the late Jose B. Gonzalez and Maria Guzman Gonzalez.

Reynaldo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Reynaldo loved fishing, golf and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Gonzalez, his parents, sisters, Lucia Ledesma and Oralia Martinez, also a brother, Raul Gonzalez.

Reynaldo is survived by his children, Rosalinda Almaguer (Roy), Eliazar Gonzalez, Patty Gonzalez, Lucia Gonzalez, Reynaldo Gonzalez, Jr. (Michelle); ten grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one brother, Baldo Gonzalez (Ilda) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
