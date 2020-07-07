Reynaldo VelasquezCorpus Christi - Reynaldo Velasquez, age 61, passed away July 2, 2020. He was born on July 19, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Felipe Velasquez and Petra Tamez. He enjoyed barbequing, driving around downtown and fixing things. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Reynaldo was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.Reynaldo is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.Reynaldo is survived by his children; Rosie (Juan) Torres and Reynaldo Velasquez, six grandchildren; Julianna, Angelina, Lillianna, Juan III, Mason and Malakai, two sisters, Josefina Ybarra and Esmeralda (Michael) Yanc and twelve nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.Due to COVID limitations, the service will be limited to 75 people. A live stream of the service will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.