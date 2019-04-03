|
|
Rhoda Ann Evans
Corpus Christi - 2/23/1925 - 3/30/2019
Rhoda Ann Evans was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert E. Evans Jr., son Robert E. Evans III, Great Granddaughter April Epps, and Great Granddaughter Zoey Rowain. She is survived by her four remaining children; Mary Ann Woodard, Janice Cavalli, Steven Evans and wife Cindra K Evans, David Keeton Evans, 21 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 21 Great great Grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 3, 2019