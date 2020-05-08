|
Ricardo "Rick" Flores
Corpus Christi - Ricardo "Rick" Flores was 59 years old and born in Corpus Christi, Texas. He passed away on May 4, 2020 surrounded by his family after a sudden illness. He was born on July 23, 1960 to Cornelio Flores and Margarita Longoria. On March 26, 1993, he married his love, Lucia C. Flores. This gentle, caring soul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Ricardo was a graduate of W.B. Ray High School. He was employed by The City of Corpus Christi (Street Department) for over 25 years. He was an enthusiast of World History. He loved western movies and western music. His love for God and family was endless.
He is survived by his wife, Lucia C. Flores, his mother, Margarita Longoria, his brother Roberto Longoria (Laura); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, whom he loved as his own.
Preceded in death by his father, Cornelio Flores, his brother, Raul DeLeon and his grandparents, Rojerio and Nicasia DeLeon.
He will be missed, but never forgotten. Always in our hearts!
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services will conclude after the Mass.
Due to COVID limitations, Funeral service will be limited to immediate family only. A livestream of the Rosary will be available at www. Corpuschristifh.com for friends and family to view from their home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020