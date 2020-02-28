|
Ricardo Flores "Calin" Garcia
Corpus Christi - Ricardo "Calin" Garcia, Sr., 57, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away February 26, 2020. He was born in Los Ramones Nuevo Leon on December 5, 1962. Ricardo graduated from West Oso High School (Bears). He was married to Carolina M. Garcia (his high school sweetheart) on November 9, 1985. Ricardo had a career in Graphic Design for Andrews Distributing. He was a member of Our Lady of Pilar and had a passion for barbequing for his family, watching his favorite team, Dallas Cowboys, watching old western movies and being involved in many community events with his "Mo-town" Smokers team. Ricardo was known for helping around his beloved Molina neighborhood, taking trips to Coushatta, spending time with all his family, friends and especially all his grandkids, their amazing "Pa" and most of all being known for having a heart of gold when it came to helping others. He was preceded in death by his father, Eusebio Garcia, Jr., and brother, Eusebio Garcia, Jr. Ricardo is survived by his wife, Carolina M. Garcia, daughter Crystal Livas (Juan), Son Ricardo Garcia, Jr., (Wendy) and mother, Maria Guadalupe Garcia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carlah Julianna Livas, Juan Jose Livas, II, John Mar'King Ramos, Ri"Laynah Lovai Garcia and Ayriss Zoey Livas. Sisters and brother, Julia Martinez (Pete), San Juanita Garcia and Robert Lee Garcia. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020