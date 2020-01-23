|
Ricardo G. Salinas
Odem - Ricardo G.Salinas was born to Gabriel and Cruz (Gonzales) Salinas the 22nd of August 1933,in Saint Paul,Texas.He passed away January 21,2020 after a long illness at the age of 86 at his home in Odem,Texas surrounded by his loved ones.
On May 26,1963,he was married to Guadalupe (Lupe) Rodriguez in Odem where he lived the majority of his life.Ricardo was a retired diesel mechanic and truck driver.He served in the Army during the Korean War,He was one of the organizers and members of the civic organization known as the Odem-Edroy
Care Club during its existence and being a devout Catholic,was a parishioner of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Odem.He was active until his failing health prevented his participation.He was preceded in death by his parents and his son,Gerardo,to brothers,Gabriel and Alejandro and his sister, Elida.Survivors include his wife,Guadalupe,daughter,Veronica who resides in Miami,Florida and son,Gustavus (Gus) of Corpus Christi,four grandchildren, Julianna Salinas and Colby Cavitt,Richard (Kassidy) De La Garza, Ananda Salinas and Gustavus Salinas,Jr. (LG) and three great-grandchidren, Clifford and Birdie Cavitt and Issa De La Garza.A rosary was recited at 7 PM Thursday,
January 23,2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday,January 24,2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020